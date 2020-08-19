|
EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Laurens County woman after she shot another woman while driving in East Dublin on Tuesday.
GBI agents identified the suspect as 50-year-old Melinda Ricks Swint.
Authorities charged Swint with: three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Officers took Swint to the Laurens County Law Enforcement Center.
Earlier on Tuesday, the GBI Eastman Office was requested by the East Dublin Police Department to investigate a shooting.
Authorities say the deputies responded to the incident at approximately 2:27 p.m. while patrolling the Laurens County Courthouse area. A woman told deputies that someone in a vehicle needed medical attention.
Investigators say 18-year-old Prestia Floyd and two other women were traveling in the vehicle at the intersection of Attaway Drive and Wrightsville Highway in East Dublin. Floyd says she was in the front passenger seat when Swint shot her.
Investigators say Swint reportedly pulled her vehicle up beside the victim’s vehicle. Then Swint fired a gun out of her window, striking Floyd.
Fairview Park Hospital staff treated and released Floyd. The uninjured woman passenger is currently dating Swint’s ex-boyfriend.
GBI Eastman Office
If anyone has any information, please contact the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988. You can also call the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883.