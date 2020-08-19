|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County parents and students expressed gratitude with the school district’s handling of virtual learning.
Specifically, they are thankful for the district’s help with providing food for students.
Students and parents can pick-up ten meals a week at any of the eight middle schools on Wednesday mornings.
The Houston County School Nutrition Payment Schedule still applies. So if you received free meals before, you can still receive free meals now. The same applies to families on reduced lunch and those who pay full price.
Jazmine Walker has children that attend school virtually. She says her kids love the meals.
“They love them,” Walker said. “They have the little pizzas, they have the chicken nuggets, they love like the cereal bars and yogurt and they love the fruit. Lots of fruit and they’re very excited. So it’s been good so far.”
Parents can pick-up meals from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.
For more information about school meals, parents may contact the School Nutrition Area Manager, April Bohannon, at April.Bohannon@hcbe.net.
Students that regularly attend the following 19 schools qualify for free meals
- C.B. Watson Primary
- Centerville Elementary
- Huntington Middle
- Lindsey Elementary
- Miller Elementary
- Morningside Elementary
- Northside Elementary
- Northside High
- Northside Middle
- Parkwood Elementary
- Pearl Stephens Elementary
- Russell Elementary
- Shirley Hills Elementary
- Thomson Middle
- Tucker Elementary
- Warner Robins Middle
- Warner Robins High
- Westside Elementary
- WIN Academy