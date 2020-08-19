Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A local group with a mission to improve academic performance is offering virtual learning options to Macon’s undeserved community.

“Men About Change” has a new program called Virtual Learning Academy. Organizers say the academy is for parents who need to work during the day.

The program’s Assistant Director, Andrease Johnson, says the academy operates like a regular school.

Johnson says students will get breakfast and lunch each day. Computers and other resources will also be provided. Students with learning disabilities can attend as well.

“We have certified teachers, with bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees as well. We have special education teachers that are on board with us as well,” said Johnson.

If parents are concerned about COVID-19, Johnson says staff follows CDC guidelines. He says all staff are current and retired teachers.

According to Johnson, once Bibb County Superintendent Curtis Jones declared virtual learning for the county, he knew parents would need help. Johnson says since the organization already has an after school program why not expand it.

“Because of the pandemic that is going on, we didn’t want to shut down the program. We’ve been going for quite some time so we decided to add that piece to it which was kinda easy because we are already doing those things all we had to do was add the social distancing part,” said Johnson.

The academy is for students K-9, and lasts from 8 a.m to 5:30 p.m Monday through Friday while students are required to learn from home.

The Virtual Learning Academy Program is at Glorious Hope Baptist Church on Napier Avenue.

Registration for both the academy and after school program is open. Johnson says space is limited and there is a weekly fee. For more information click here.