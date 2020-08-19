Bibb deputies arrest 2 after mail, check fraud

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspection Service made two arrests in a forgery incident on August 14.

Authorities identified the suspects as 31-year-old Laura Michelle Lamey and 38-year-old Jesse Jade Okeefe.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant at Clarion Inn in Macon.

During the search, authorities found mail and several stolen checks from a local veterinarian office. They also found crystal meth and drug-related objects.

Investigators took the suspects to Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Charges for Laura Michelle Lamey

Deputies charged Lamey with:

  • Forgery
  • Printing/executing/ negotiating fictitious checks
  • Possession of schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession of drug-related objects

Authorities set her bond at $23,665.00.

Charges for Jesse Jade Okeefe

Deputies charged Okeefe with:

  • Possession of drug-related objects
  • Possession of a controlled substance within one thousand feet of a school

Authorities set his bond at $10,265.00.

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.