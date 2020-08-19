Man charged with murder following Mikado Ave. homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody and charged with murder folloowing the shooting death of 28-year-old Jarvis Antwon Knight on August 1.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday said investigators identified 22-year-old Ryshek Jamar Jackson of Macon as the suspect.

Jackson was already in custody for unrelated charges. Investigators served Jackson with a warrant for a murder charge around 8:30.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

