Mount de Sales football looking to outdo itself after terrific 2019 season

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty surrounding this year’s football season. But, Mount de Sales still plans on moving forward with its season.

Head coach Keith Hatcher says his team tries to cherish the moment.

“Well each day when we come out here on the field, especially with all the uncertainty going on around us. We just try to enjoy the opportunity and we’ve talked a lot about enjoy everyday,” said Hatcher. “Making the most of everyday because you know at anytime it could be taken away from us.”

The Cavs didn’t lose a game in the regular season last year. They went a perfect 10-0, 6-0 in the region, and topped it off with a region title – their first in 25 years. They also beat Tattnall, FPD and Stratford in the same season for the first time in 22 years.

So, of course they’re looking to outdo themselves in 2020.

“Well, the goal is always to go 10-0. The goal is to go out and win one game a week and last year was a great run for this program. It was really exciting and gave us something to build on. These guys got a taste of victory each and every week. Disappointing finish in the postseason and we’re looking to build on that this year.”

If the season does happen, the Cavs will be without two key players. Dual threat quarterback Dexter Williams, who’s now at Indiana. Williams threw for over 6,400 hundred yards and 73 TD’s as a Cavalier. Also, running back Josiah Cotton, who’s now at Samford. Cotton ran for over 2,600 yards and 30 TD’s.

“They were real big leaders,” said quarterback A’Khori Jones, “and they helped us out with leading by example to show us what we really needed to do to get to that point, and we’re just going to build on top of that.”

The Cavs had a first round bye in last year’s playoffs, but got beat by Hebron Christian in Round 2.

“It’s always our goal to go all the way. That’s how every team starts their season, and we’re working hard and we want to improve each and every day. Maybe we can obtain that goal so these guys want to build on what we’ve done in the past. They want to go further in the playoffs than we ever have and I hope we’re able to do that.”