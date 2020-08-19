Scattered showers and storms are back today

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After isolated showers formed over the past couple of afternoons, a little bit better coverage of rain is expected for today.
TODAY.
Under a partly sunny sky, high temperatures will be topping out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Scattered showers and storms will be present today with rain chances running at about 60%. A strong storm or two is possible with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds being the main storm threats. A few showers will continue through the first half of the night as temperatures fall into the upper 60’s.
TOMORROW.
More rain is on the way Thursday as scattered showers and storms hang around. With added cloud cover, temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s during the afternoon before falling back into the upper 60’s overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
While Friday and Saturday are not expected to be washouts, we will be dealing with decent rain coverage on both days. Temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 80’s each day. Between today and the end of the weekend we could see an additional 1-2″ of rain.
