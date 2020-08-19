Hedge fund investor, wife donate $10M to Spelman College

|
ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) — A hedge fund investor and his wife donated $10 million to a historically Black women’s college in Atlanta.
Spelman College announced the gift from Seth and Beth Klarman on Monday.
The school said in a statement that the sum will go toward scholarships with an emphasis on helping students overcome financial barriers that may prevent them from graduating.
Spelman says the Klarmans have committed more than $16 million to the college since 2015.
News outlets report that their donation follows a $40 million gift from Netflix’s CEO and his wife in June and a $20 million contribution from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in July.