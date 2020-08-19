UPDATE (Wednesday, August 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
7516
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/19/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 243,982 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 19.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 814 4385.54 19 70
Atkinson 361 4333.73 3 41
Bacon 473 4147.67 8 35
Baker 73 2342.75 3 16
Baldwin 1201 2703.25 45 110
Banks 307 1536.38 6 46
Barrow 1466 1697.09 34 191
Bartow 2083 1880.46 65 232
Ben Hill 550 3304.3 7 52
Berrien 340 1763.85 1 16
Bibb 4262 2801.18 85 652
Bleckley 286 2227.76 11 20
Brantley 277 1442.56 8 21
Brooks 440 2797.74 18 47
Bryan 749 1913.79 9 61
Bulloch 1416 1781.87 18 99
Burke 573 2564.68 7 70
Butts 515 2045.76 40 45
Calhoun 215 3403.51 7 44
Camden 873 1618.95 7 30
Candler 284 2620.65 10 12
Carroll 2082 1733.28 54 137
Catoosa 727 1057.13 17 57
Charlton 499 3765.75 4 17
Chatham 6371 2180.54 101 578
Chattahoochee 821 7637.92 2 11
Chattooga 379 1530.32 4 19
Cherokee 4065 1524.66 68 382
Clarke 2305 1776.1 21 155
Clay 106 3712.78 2 7
Clayton 5640 1850.16 117 552
Clinch 217 3260.22 4 17
Cobb 15086 1908.2 349 1492
Coffee 1616 3754.47 33 231
Colquitt 1640 3612.89 24 126
Columbia 2761 1740.52 35 137
Cook 475 2724.09 9 51
Coweta 1832 1205.26 26 106
Crawford 124 1014.07 0 17
Crisp 417 1870.88 15 59
Dade 161 996.16 2 10
Dawson 504 1865.22 5 60
Decatur 860 3267.23 18 68
DeKalb 15312 1930.52 266 1721
Dodge 260 1275.45 4 21
Dooly 266 1985.07 14 47
Dougherty 2837 3155.55 173 577
Douglas 2911 1916.32 59 346
Early 390 3843.88 32 32
Echols 226 5694.13 2 9
Effingham 857 1338.52 6 58
Elbert 403 2127.21 1 22
Emanuel 619 2731.2 15 43
Evans 322 3013.01 3 21
Fannin 388 1474.16 5 33
Fayette 1341 1140.85 34 71
Floyd 1845 1846.55 20 137
Forsyth 2625 1039.58 27 245
Franklin 471 2018.95 6 35
Fulton 22484 2045.52 477 2006
Gilmer 687 2186.71 4 65
Glascock 28 925.62 1 4
Glynn 2766 3214.52 58 204
Gordon 1358 2339.4 25 90
Grady 567 2310.51 8 73
Greene 384 2051.61 13 44
Gwinnett 21936 2258.78 293 2278
Habersham 1219 2661.57 52 173
Hall 6687 3240.63 105 793
Hancock 340 4149.88 37 52
Haralson 256 833.28 7 20
Harris 692 1993.55 18 74
Hart 357 1367.45 8 48
Heard 153 1236.86 5 9
Henry 3819 1592.14 59 161
Houston 2273 1447.41 62 285
Irwin 184 1950.6 1 26
Jackson 1221 1634.54 18 114
Jasper 185 1302.91 2 13
Jeff Davis 554 3657.25 8 30
Jefferson 589 3846.41 12 57
Jenkins 265 3090.02 24 49
Johnson 272 2815.44 12 45
Jones 362 1266.13 4 32
Lamar 298 1540.29 14 31
Lanier 233 2250.99 5 15
Laurens 1154 2439.95 19 100
Lee 616 2055.32 23 86
Liberty 811 1310.09 8 75
Lincoln 173 2129.23 5 22
Long 152 763.24 2 11
Lowndes 3276 2779.14 52 159
Lumpkin 444 1313.53 10 64
Macon 189 1455.19 10 40
Madison 462 1530.97 7 47
Marion 162 1953.45 5 15
McDuffie 443 2051.21 11 56
McIntosh 213 1462.21 3 14
Meriwether 442 2102.76 7 52
Miller 171 2966.69 0 8
Mitchell 676 3064.93 41 130
Monroe 508 1832.15 31 64
Montgomery 183 1983.95 2 16
Morgan 335 1750.44 1 19
Murray 662 1644.27 3 37
Muscogee 5136 2680.22 113 515
Newton 2060 1833.49 50 207
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16996 0 103 494
Oconee 475 1138.08 16 45
Oglethorpe 253 1660.1 8 37
Paulding 1916 1110.45 26 128
Peach 477 1742.47 16 74
Pickens 450 1342.08 6 43
Pierce 469 2399.59 9 46
Pike 254 1346.77 6 23
Polk 974 2240.01 11 45
Pulaski 148 1358.67 3 19
Putnam 502 2293.81 18 49
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 237 1395.27 3 37
Randolph 290 4293.75 26 46
Richmond 5268 2604.83 102 440
Rockdale 1503 1582.77 27 183
Schley 83 1573.46 1 13
Screven 243 1748.2 9 32
Seminole 250 3071.25 6 21
Spalding 1049 1517.87 43 134
Stephens 711 2700.55 19 83
Stewart 275 4486.87 10 69
Sumter 794 2700.77 56 180
Talbot 148 2403.38 5 21
Taliaferro 17 1041.67 0 1
Tattnall 608 2392.66 3 45
Taylor 108 1357.12 4 16
Telfair 316 2019.94 12 30
Terrell 310 3661.27 30 68
Thomas 1261 2838.11 44 145
Tift 1412 3458.24 46 183
Toombs 892 3305.79 9 60
Towns 165 1371.12 3 21
Treutlen 146 2137.94 3 19
Troup 2431 3452.44 77 273
Turner 266 3293.71 18 43
Twiggs 142 1756.12 4 32
Union 363 1432.8 7 51
Unknown 2725 0 8 73
Upson 639 2431.78 49 63
Walker 837 1202.41 17 45
Walton 1294 1350.53 43 138
Ware 1242 3464.15 35 120
Warren 97 1861.8 2 21
Washington 559 2753.42 3 37
Wayne 882 2942.55 13 71
Webster 40 1568.63 2 9
Wheeler 113 1428.75 2 5
White 400 1259.53 7 65
Whitfield 3740 3573.07 42 197
Wilcox 199 2263.94 19 42
Wilkes 202 2017.18 3 22
Wilkinson 245 2746.94 12 43
Worth 473 2348.33 24 78
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,335,119 (2,075,697 reported molecular tests; 259,422 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 243,982* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,849 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3:09 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleVideo shows encounter that led to charge for Atlanta officer
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!