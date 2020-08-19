Georgia’s Kemp sets spending of federal COVID-19 school aid

|
ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s governor has announced new spending plans for federal COVID-19 aid to schools.
Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday as the state’s newly confirmed infection numbers continue to fall but remain the highest per capita in the nation.
The Republican Kemp says he will allocate more than $65 million of the $105 million he controls. Of that money, at least $17 million will subsidize daytime supervision for students whose school systems are providing all-virtual instruction.
Families with incomes of 85% or below of the statewide median would be eligible for subsidized slots, if parents are working or attending college or job training.