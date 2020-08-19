Warner Robins Raiders forced to find different location for home games

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Raiders, a youth football team, will look for somewhere new to play home games.
This comes after Parks and Recreation determined it’s the safest way to address the health of all participants and employees due to COVID-19.
Raiders President and Coach, Lisa Hammontree and Derrick Embry, say they can’t find a location for their travel team right now.
“We have travel football which is the organization that we are a part of and it kind’ve been difficult for us,” Hammontree said.
“The coronavirus is real and it’s unfortunate it’s happening,” Embry said. “We understand that we will eventually have to start operating with this coronavirus that is still lurking over our nation.”
The organization says they’re working hard to keep games close to Warner Robins for parents and players.
“Its kind of forcing us to look outside the city of Warner Robins, possibly pushing us up to Augusta, to conduct home games,” Hammontree said.
Parks and Recreation will begin processing refunds for registration fees. You can visit the Deloris Toliver Center at 115 Wallace Drive to pick-up your refund.