21st Century Partnership names new president

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Houston County, 21st Century Partnership announces new leadership to help position Middle Georgia for growth at Robins Air Rorce Base.

Retired Brigadier General John Kubinec will serve as the new President and CEO. This comes after Chrissy Miner announced her departure to run her own small business.

“We are excited to welcome John to the Partnership family,” said Dan Slagle, Chairman of the 21st Century Partnership. “He is already well immersed in this community and will be a tremendous asset to Middle Georgia.”

According to a 21st Century Partnership news release, Kubinec served in the Air Force for 32-years. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. And he spent his career as an aircraft /munitions maintenance officer. He has commanded at the squadron, group and wing levels. In his final four years of service, he commanded the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.

His family decided to call Middle Georgia home after his second and final command tour at Robins Air Force Base.

“I am blessed to be able to continue to do what I love, support Robins AFB and the Middle Georgia community,” said Kubinec.

Kubinec will assume his new role on Sep 1.

Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.