10 year old girl shot in the back in Macon, investigators looking for shooter

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
12
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking into a shooting in Macon where a young girl was shot.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Hawkins Street near Candy Street around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say several shots were fired towards a home on Hawkins Street. 10 year old girl was shot in the back.

The girl was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Previous articleA few strong storms are possible today
Next articleDog of the Week: Mouse
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.