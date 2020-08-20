10 year old girl shot in the back in Macon, investigators looking for shooter

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking into a shooting in Macon where a young girl was shot.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Hawkins Street near Candy Street around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say several shots were fired towards a home on Hawkins Street. 10 year old girl was shot in the back.
The girl was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
