Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County deputy is now in jail after being charged for an incident in April.

Thursday, Sheriff David Davis announced the arrest of deputy Joseph Calloway for the charges of Aggravated Assault, False Statements & Writings, and Violation of Oath by Police Officer.

According to Sheriff Davis, deputy Calloway and other deputies responded to a call of “shots fired”, in the area of Price Drive on April 9.

A deputy spotted a vehicle leaving the area, right after the shots stopped. The deputy pulled in front of the vehicle in order to prevent it from leaving and turned on his blue lights. That’s when Deputy Calloway pulled up behind the stopped vehicle.

The driver then drove off down Fairfax Drive, and deputy Calloway fired his gun at the vehicle. The driver eluded officers, but was later caught.

Sheriff Davis says, all incidents of “use of force” are reviewed, and violations were found during an investigation of the use of force incident involving deputy Calloway.

After watching the patrol vehicle’s dash cam, it was determined that deputy Calloway improperly and illegally fired his gun in a manner contrary to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Policy and Georgia State Law. It states a deputy should not discharge a firearm from, or at, a moving vehicle, unless being fired upon or in imminent danger of being fired upon, or under such circumstances as to prevent death or serious physical injury.

The investigation also revealed deputy Calloway’s incident report did not reflect what was on the patrol vehicle’s dash camera.

Deputy Calloway is currently being held at the Bibb County jail without bond, and was fired Thursday night.

He was a one year veteran of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to working at the Sheriff’s Office, Calloway worked as a Park Ranger at Lake Tobosofkee.