Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin resumes visitation for volunteers

|
Listen to the content of this post:
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Volunteers at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center are being gradually and safely brought back after a brief pause due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a news release, volunteers are critical and valued members of VA’s health care team and assisting with a variety of services that help its staff provide high-quality, compassionate care to Veterans and their families.
Officials say they plan to take precautions to help slow down the spread, so volunteers will expect more safety measures:
- Phased reentry: Volunteers are asked to return to duty on an as-needed basis. The VA asks that volunteers do not return to the facility unless they have been approved.
- Retraining: Volunteers must complete an orientation and training on VA’s policies and procedures, which includes the proper use of personal protective equipment.
- Health screenings: Volunteers must consent to screenings for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms prior to entering facilities
Volunteers like Bill Vaught says he looks forward to returning to the VA.
“I know I’m looking forward to coming back out here and being able to visit with the veterans, the main reason I came out is to volunteer and visit with those folks who live here,” Vaught said.
A special orientation and additional training will be required for new and returning volunteers.