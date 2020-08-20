Coach’s Corner: Rutland Part 1

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COACH RUSTY EASOM IS BACK FOR ANOTHER SEASON WITH THE RUTLAND HURRICANES. BILL SHANKS SPOKE WITH HIM RECENTLY. HERE’S PART ONE OF THEIR CONVERSATION IN THE COACH’S CORNER.
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
(478) 745- 4141|Share It
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet.
NEWS App|WEATHER App
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox.
41NBC Email Sign Up