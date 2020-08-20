COVID-19 Testing sites open in Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five COVID-19 testing site will open throughout Middle Georgia beginning Friday.

Here is a list of drive-thru testing sites for the week:

1. Community Church of God 5555 Bethesda Ave, Macon, GA 31206

Friday, August 21st, 2020 from 3pm-7pm

***Also Monday, August 24th, 2020 from 3pm-7pm

2. St. Paul A.M.E. Church 2501 Shurling Dr. Macon Georgia 31211

Tuesday, 25th, 2020 from 11am-3pm

3. Lundy Chapel Baptist Church 2081 Forest Hill Rd. Macon, GA 31210

Wednesday, 26th, 2020 from 4pm-7pm

4. Piney Grove M.B.C. 490 Old Perry Rd. Kathleen, GA 31047

Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 4pm-7pm

5. Greater Faith Babies Ministries 901 Tulip Dr. Fort Valley, GA 31030

Friday, August 28th, 2020 from 4pm-7pm

Officials say for anyone who experienced slow test results in July, the lab is now running seven days and under for results. They say the lab was back logged, but all future sites will be able to promptly deliver results in a timely fashion.