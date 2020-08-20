Georgia State QB Mikele Colasurdo opts out of season due to heart condition from COVID-19

|
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State University quarterback Mikele Colasurdo announced Thursday morning that he won’t play this year due to a heart condition as a result of an infection from COVID-19.
Colasurdo shared the news on Twitter.
1 Corinthians 2:5 pic.twitter.com/KSIRALqfY0
— Mikele Colasurdo (@mikelecolasurdo) August 20, 2020
The freshman, who’s from Inman, South Carolina, says he learned of his heart condition from procedures and tests done by the school.
Colasurdo signed with the Panthers in December 2019 and enrolled for the spring semester.
He was expected to compete for a starting job.
Colasurdo was South Carolina’s Gatorade High School Player of the Year, as well as a finalist for South Carolina Mr. Football.
He led Chapman High School to the 2019 state title with a 15-0 record.