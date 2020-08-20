Middle Georgia senators appointed to coin-operated amusement machine study committee

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Middle Georgia senators will serve on the Senate’s Coin-Operated Amusement Machine (COAM) Study Committee.
Senator John Kennedy of Macon is the chairman. And Senator Larry Walker of Perry is also on the committee.
Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan says the committee is tasked with examining industry regulations for the amusement machines. The ten-person committee will study local enforcements that regulate the machines and prevent illegal cash payouts.
“These machines, while a vital part of our state’s economic infrastructure, also ultimately foster a cycle of crime and addiction,” said Walker. “I am both eager and grateful for the opportunity to engage in this intensive study, in the hopes that we will find the appropriate balance between enforcing local control and protection, while also sustaining our state’s education programs.”
The other committee members include:
- Sen. Brandon Beach (R – Alpharetta)
- Sen. Brian Strickland (R – McDonough)
- Sen. Ed Harbison (D – Columbus)
- Gretchen Corbin, Georgia Lottery Corp, President and CEO
- Jamie Boyden, Lucky Bucks, Executive Vice President
- John Douglas, COAM Master License Holder
- Dhaval “Bunty” Doshi, United Gaming, CEO
- Nick Damani, Ultra, President and Chairman