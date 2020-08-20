Tips for fighting COVID-fatigue

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Several people around Middle Georgia have experienced what doctors are calling COVID fatigue.

People have become tired of our new way of life during the pandemic and are reporting feelings of sadness, anger, fear and loneliness caused by added stress.

Teri Adams from Bleckley County says she tries to find the strength to keep going.

“It just gets into this cycle where I have to make myself get up,” Adams said. “I have to make myself get dressed, make myself not sleep so much, and I have to try to find things that interest me but it’s getting fewer and fewer.”

Doctors from The Medical Center, Navicent Health held a panel Thursday to offer tips that could help people like Terry.

Dr. Harry Strothers from the Family Center, Navicent Health says stress can cause more serious health issues in the future.

“Chronic stress disrupts nearly every stem in the body,” he said. “It can suppress your immune system, upset your digestive and reproductive systems, disrupt sleep patterns, increase the risk of heart attack and strokes and speeds up the aging process.”

Dr. Strothers recommends sitting in a private place to practice meditation or breathing exercises when you feel stressed. He says doing something called the 4-7-8 breathing technique can really help.

For this exercise, you need to close your mouth and inhale through your nose for 4 seconds. Hold your breath for 7 second seconds and exhale for 8 seconds. He encourages people to repeat this at least three times or until they are feeling relaxed.

Strothers also recommends taking breaks when needed. He says we shouldn’t be afraid to acknowledge what our minds and bodies need.

“If you’re working at a desk you can make sure that you stand at least every hour,” Strothers said. “Take breaks from watching the news or scanning social media, you can make sure you get information from trusted sources, you can take a 30-minute timeout to do something you enjoy.”

Although COVID fatigue seems overwhelming, doctors say it can be treated by simply taking care of your body with diet and exercise and reaching out to others in a safe way.