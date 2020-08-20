Trio of Middle Georgia athletes commit to colleges

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three Middle Georgia athletes have committed to play college football.

Central’s Jalik Thomas has committed to the Arkansas State Redwolves. Thomas is out of the class of 2021.

He picked Arkansas State over schools like Mercer, Georgia Southern and Ball State.

Thomas is a dual-threat quarterback with exceptional speed.

He threw for over 2,000 yards and 20 TD’s in eight games at quarterback last year.

He’s versatile enough to play any skill position at the next level.

Thomas was also named first team All-Region.

“What led to the commitment to Arkansas State was I visited there recently and I really liked the vibe that I got up there,” said Thomas. “They have really nice facilities. Really nice coaches, you know, and I feel like I’ll have a better chance of reaching my goal of playing defensive back, so that’s what led to the commitment to Arkansas State.”

Central star forward Quay Primas is staying in Macon. He announced on Twitter Wednesday that he’s committed to Mercer.

Primas was also being recruited by Charleston Southern, North Carolina A&T and Florida Gulf Coast.

Primas is a walking double-double.

He averaged just over 24 points and 14 boards his junior season.

He was named Co-Player of the Year and helped lead the Chargers to their first-ever Elite 8 appearance in the state playoffs.

Finally, Bleckley County QB Dominic Sasser has committed to Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota.

He announced the news on Twitter as well.

Sasser graduates in 2021.

He threw for a school record 1,579 yards and 16 touchdowns his junior year.

He was named second team All-Region and All-State Honorable Mention.

“They’re getting a really smart player,” Bleckley County football coach Von Lassiter said. “A guy that works extremely hard. Top notch character. A kid that wants to do the very best he can. Not for himself, but for his team. He’s just a kid that has worked extremely hard to get where he’s at and I’m just really excited for him.”