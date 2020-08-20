Trump Victory, Vivian Childs hold MAGA meet-up in Macon

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Supporters of President Donald Trump came together Thursday afternoon to show support for the president’s re-election.
The gathering was a part of Trump Victory and Minister Vivian Childs’ “Make America Great Again” event.
According to news release, the event was held to coincide with the final day of the Democratic National Convention. Childs spoke at the event to express to residents the importance of voting and the need for a second term for President Trump.
“We’re just coming to celebrate, that’s what it is, it’s a meet-up, it’s a celebration. It’s a time to not just socialize but also to get our thoughts together,” Childs said. “It’s a time to educate one another, it’s a time to get our thoughts together, because we are facing an election.”
Childs says to help keep the Trump administration and office, they’re encouraging residents to look at his policies and accomplishments.