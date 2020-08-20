Trump Victory, Vivian Childs hold MAGA meet-up in Macon

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
15
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Supporters of President Donald Trump came together Thursday afternoon to show support for the president’s re-election.

The gathering was a part of Trump Victory and Minister Vivian Childs’ “Make America Great Again” event.

According to news release, the event was held to coincide with the final day of the Democratic National Convention. Childs spoke at the event to express to residents the importance of voting and the need for a second term for President Trump.

“We’re just coming to celebrate, that’s what it is, it’s a meet-up, it’s a celebration. It’s a time to not just socialize but also to get our thoughts together,” Childs said. “It’s a time to educate one another, it’s a time to get our thoughts together, because we are facing an election.”

Childs says to help keep the Trump administration and office, they’re encouraging residents to look at his policies and accomplishments.

Previous articleTrio of Middle Georgia athletes commit to colleges
Next articleWashington County Sheriff’s Office seizes $33k worth of marijuana
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.