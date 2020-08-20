UPDATE (Thursday, August 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
7591
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 20, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/20/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 246,741 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 20.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 833 4487.9 20 73
Atkinson 370 4441.78 3 46
Bacon 480 4209.05 8 35
Baker 73 2342.75 3 16
Baldwin 1241 2793.28 46 114
Banks 315 1576.42 6 46
Barrow 1524 1764.24 36 200
Bartow 2159 1949.07 65 236
Ben Hill 569 3418.44 7 54
Berrien 354 1836.48 1 16
Bibb 4354 2861.65 88 665
Bleckley 295 2297.87 11 20
Brantley 283 1473.8 8 22
Brooks 444 2823.17 19 48
Bryan 771 1970 9 66
Bulloch 1435 1805.78 19 101
Burke 602 2694.48 7 69
Butts 526 2089.46 40 46
Calhoun 220 3482.67 7 44
Camden 908 1683.85 7 32
Candler 293 2703.7 11 15
Carroll 2136 1778.24 55 139
Catoosa 747 1086.21 17 57
Charlton 510 3848.77 4 17
Chatham 6498 2224 108 589
Chattahoochee 851 7917.02 2 11
Chattooga 395 1594.93 5 23
Cherokee 4186 1570.04 67 388
Clarke 2372 1827.72 22 161
Clay 107 3747.81 2 7
Clayton 5827 1911.51 118 564
Clinch 223 3350.36 4 18
Cobb 15449 1954.12 354 1507
Coffee 1664 3865.99 33 230
Colquitt 1649 3632.72 24 128
Columbia 2869 1808.6 35 140
Cook 490 2810.12 10 51
Coweta 1925 1266.44 26 107
Crawford 128 1046.78 0 18
Crisp 422 1893.31 15 60
Dade 170 1051.85 2 10
Dawson 548 2028.05 5 62
Decatur 883 3354.61 18 69
DeKalb 15605 1967.46 268 1747
Dodge 272 1334.31 5 21
Dooly 270 2014.93 14 47
Dougherty 2863 3184.47 172 586
Douglas 2963 1950.55 60 349
Early 392 3863.59 32 32
Echols 228 5744.52 2 9
Effingham 884 1380.69 11 64
Elbert 410 2164.16 1 25
Emanuel 637 2810.62 15 47
Evans 326 3050.44 3 22
Fannin 398 1512.16 5 33
Fayette 1388 1180.83 34 73
Floyd 1912 1913.61 20 140
Forsyth 2710 1073.24 31 251
Franklin 483 2070.38 6 39
Fulton 23068 2098.65 481 2027
Gilmer 699 2224.91 4 66
Glascock 32 1057.85 1 4
Glynn 2808 3263.33 61 206
Gordon 1399 2410.03 25 91
Grady 599 2440.91 7 73
Greene 389 2078.32 14 45
Gwinnett 22455 2312.22 295 2329
Habersham 1245 2718.34 53 174
Hall 6848 3318.65 109 800
Hancock 342 4174.3 37 52
Haralson 269 875.59 7 20
Harris 699 2013.71 19 75
Hart 369 1413.41 10 50
Heard 157 1269.2 5 9
Henry 3948 1645.92 59 162
Houston 2333 1485.62 62 295
Irwin 190 2014.21 2 26
Jackson 1271 1701.47 19 119
Jasper 186 1309.95 2 14
Jeff Davis 570 3762.87 8 30
Jefferson 600 3918.24 13 58
Jenkins 283 3299.91 24 50
Johnson 274 2836.15 12 45
Jones 371 1297.61 5 33
Lamar 303 1566.13 14 31
Lanier 242 2337.94 5 15
Laurens 1179 2492.81 25 107
Lee 624 2082.01 23 89
Liberty 837 1352.09 11 79
Lincoln 180 2215.38 5 22
Long 160 803.41 2 11
Lowndes 3306 2804.59 53 160
Lumpkin 492 1455.54 10 68
Macon 193 1485.99 10 39
Madison 477 1580.67 7 48
Marion 164 1977.57 5 15
McDuffie 460 2129.93 12 57
McIntosh 223 1530.86 3 15
Meriwether 447 2126.55 7 54
Miller 181 3140.18 0 8
Mitchell 677 3069.46 41 131
Monroe 519 1871.82 32 64
Montgomery 194 2103.21 2 16
Morgan 361 1886.3 1 23
Murray 675 1676.56 3 37
Muscogee 5195 2711.01 117 535
Newton 2095 1864.64 52 214
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16453 0 107 500
Oconee 486 1164.43 18 48
Oglethorpe 256 1679.79 8 40
Paulding 1982 1148.71 29 128
Peach 490 1789.95 16 77
Pickens 463 1380.85 6 44
Pierce 478 2445.64 10 51
Pike 261 1383.88 6 23
Polk 1018 2341.2 12 47
Pulaski 157 1441.29 4 19
Putnam 519 2371.49 18 50
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 240 1412.93 4 37
Randolph 296 4382.59 26 46
Richmond 5456 2697.78 105 447
Rockdale 1548 1630.16 27 183
Schley 87 1649.29 2 13
Screven 247 1776.98 9 34
Seminole 256 3144.96 5 21
Spalding 1075 1555.49 43 141
Stephens 727 2761.32 19 84
Stewart 297 4845.81 10 74
Sumter 803 2731.39 56 180
Talbot 149 2419.62 5 21
Taliaferro 17 1041.67 0 1
Tattnall 621 2443.82 3 46
Taylor 112 1407.39 4 18
Telfair 324 2071.08 12 30
Terrell 310 3661.27 30 68
Thomas 1286 2894.38 45 145
Tift 1418 3472.94 47 185
Toombs 936 3468.85 10 63
Towns 175 1454.21 3 21
Treutlen 165 2416.17 3 21
Troup 2454 3485.1 77 273
Turner 268 3318.47 18 44
Twiggs 147 1817.96 4 32
Union 384 1515.69 7 52
Unknown 2719 0 7 76
Upson 639 2431.78 49 65
Walker 863 1239.76 18 46
Walton 1330 1388.11 43 143
Ware 1274 3553.4 40 136
Warren 100 1919.39 3 21
Washington 575 2832.23 3 38
Wayne 905 3019.28 15 75
Webster 39 1529.41 2 9
Wheeler 127 1605.77 3 8
White 420 1322.5 9 66
Whitfield 3790 3620.83 43 200
Wilcox 203 2309.44 20 43
Wilkes 209 2087.08 3 23
Wilkinson 248 2780.58 13 44
Worth 480 2383.08 24 78
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,358,244 (2,096,835 reported molecular tests; 261,409 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 246,741* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,904 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleEx-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!