Warner Robins moves forward with mask requirement on city property

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Leaders in Warner Robins have decided to move forward with a mask requirement on city property.
The city council passed a resolution during Thursday’s council meeting.
The decision comes after Governor Kemp’s recent executive order that allows local governments to impose their own mask mandates that include restrictions.
According to the resolution, if you enter a public area of city buildings or meet with people inside non-public areas of city buildings, you will have to wear a mask or face covering.
The rule applies to city employees and community members.
“This was a need for our city buildings, not just our city employees, but also our citizens,” Mayor Randy Toms said. “I encourage businesses outside also to make those requirements as well.”
The city will provide a face mask to face anyone visiting a city building whose mask does not meet the requirements.