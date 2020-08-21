Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A 10-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the back at her home on Hawkins Street Wednesday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff Office, there is no information on a suspect, and deputies are still piecing together evidence.

41NBC spoke to the girl’s family to see how she’s doing, and how this incident has impacted their lives.

“The bullet did exit her body so they didn’t have to go looking for the bullet. They just wanted to make sure that she didn’t have any internal bleeding,” said the girl’s aunt Demteria O’Neal.

According to family members, the girl had a successful surgery and is resting.

“She is pretty much trying to be herself. She’s up trying to watch TV. We try to get her to color to keep her moving but she is getting agitated because of the pain,” said O’Neal.

Ta’meria’s aunt says hearing her niece is in pain makes catching the person responsible more of a priority.

“I know it’s nothing she done it has to be someone that’s around her,” shared Ta’meria’s mother, Kyerra O’Neal.

O’Neal says her niece is having nightmares from the incident

“My sister will catch her when she will be in her sleep just crying. She just wakes her up,” said the aunt.

But other than that, the family says Ta’meria is doing okay and is in good spirits.

“Just want them to get up and come on home,” said O’Neal.

If you have any information please contact Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.