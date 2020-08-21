Over 100 Mercer students test positive for COVID-19

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georiga (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University posted to its website, more than 100 students tested positive for COVID-19.

Mercer University says it completed the screening and testing process for students returning to campus for the fall semester. All residential undergraduate students in Macon were required to be tested as they returned to campus before the beginning of classes.

A total of 4,229 students from all campuses were tested between July 20 and August 19, with 103 receiving positive test results.

The university says as part of its initiative to make COVID-19 testing available to all employees, 263 faculty and staff on all campuses have been tested since July 20. Of 263 tested, 15 returned positive results.

Mercer says it’s not aware of any students, faculty or staff screened and tested during this process who has required hospitalization.