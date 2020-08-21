Two teenagers shot at an apartment complex in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to find out who shot two teenagers at an apartment complex in Macon.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at Majestic Garden Apartments at 2560 Rocky Creek Road just before 10:30 Thursday night.
Investigators say 16 year old Jamorea Clark was shot in the chest with bird shot pellets from a shotgun. His 19 year old brother, D’aquarius, has a graze wound on his arm.
Jamorea was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for minor injuries Thursday night and has since been released. D’aquarius was treated and released at the scene.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.