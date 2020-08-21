Two teenagers shot at an apartment complex in Macon

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to find out who shot two teenagers at an apartment complex in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at Majestic Garden Apartments at 2560 Rocky Creek Road just before 10:30 Thursday night.

Investigators say 16 year old Jamorea Clark was shot in the chest with bird shot pellets from a shotgun. His 19 year old brother, D’aquarius, has a graze wound on his arm.

Jamorea was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for minor injuries Thursday night and has since been released. D’aquarius was treated and released at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.