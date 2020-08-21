Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- This week, Georgia College saw a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported to student health, and now school officials are reminding students to be responsible, especially off-campus.

Georgia College reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as of 4:30pm. Those are combined from students living on and off-campus and include employees at the school.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases at Georgia College to 223, which most of those were reported within the last two weeks. Thursday, student health added 62 cases to that total; all of those were students.

Steve Dorman, the president of Georgia College, addressed the campus community on Facebook and Twitter and urged everyone to wear masks.

The university says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 on campus and will follow CDC guidance.

Also, today Georgia College announced that they will suspend fall sports.

Dorman said in a statement, “The health and safety of our students and campus community remains a top priority for Georgia College. I, like many others, always look forward to seeing our student athletes compete in all sports, however, we want them to be able to do that in as safe of an environment as possible.”

That decision impacts women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s cross country, and women’s cross country.

So now, add Georgia College to the list of schools across the country working to move forward with classes, amid the pandemic.