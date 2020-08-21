|
FT. VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An early morning fire on Houze Road in Fort Valley claims a man’s life, bringing the state’s total fire fatalities to 50 for the year.
According to the Crawford County Fire Chief Randall Pate, 47-year-old Kevin Kelly died Wednesday morning in a house fire.
The state insurance and safety fire commissioner says Kelly told his brother Tuesday evening he smelled something burning in the kitchen.
Chief Pate says the fire was not reported until 3:30 the next morning. By the time crews responded, the fire had been burning for some time.
After inspection of the scene, crews discovered Kelly’s body.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
If you smell something burning
- Ft. Valley Fire Chief Kelly Pate says you can call your local fire department and they will inspect the area for you.