MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, Georgia College announced Friday, it will not compete in outside competition this fall.
According to a news release, the programs impacted are women’s soccer, volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country.
The release also says spring sports won’t participate in outside competition either. That includes baseball, softball, golf, and men’s and women’s tennis.
However, soccer and volleyball could still be played in the spring.
No decision has been made on men’s and women’s basketball as of yet.
Here’s Georgia College athletic director Wendell Staton:
“We just felt this was the most appropriate move for Georgia College and our students athletes and our campus community. There’s just a ton of issues around this related to all sorts of things obviously, but we thought this provided some certainty in a very uncertain time. Our student athletes don’t have to worry about do I have to test today? Are we going to play or not? Well, now we know.”
41NBC’s Montezz Allen asked Staton what was more important to him, health or sports?
“Oh health, no question. There’s zero question. And again, that’s why we made the decision we made. I’m so glad that you asked that and I’m very pleased without hesitation to say that unwaveringly. No, no question. Thank you.”