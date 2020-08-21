Georgia College cancels falls sports over coronavirus concerns

By
Montezz Allen
-
0
7
Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, Georgia College announced Friday, it will not compete in outside competition this fall.

According to a news release, the programs impacted are women’s soccer, volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country.

The release also says spring sports won’t participate in outside competition either. That includes baseball, softball, golf, and men’s and women’s tennis.

However, soccer and volleyball could still be played in the spring.

No decision has been made on men’s and women’s basketball as of yet.

Here’s Georgia College athletic director Wendell Staton:

“We just felt this was the most appropriate move for Georgia College and our students athletes and our campus community. There’s just a ton of issues around this related to all sorts of things obviously, but we thought this provided some certainty in a very uncertain time. Our student athletes don’t have to worry about do I have to test today? Are we going to play or not? Well, now we know.”

41NBC’s Montezz Allen asked Staton what was more important to him, health or sports?

“Oh health, no question. There’s zero question. And again, that’s why we made the decision we made. I’m so glad that you asked that and I’m very pleased without hesitation to say that unwaveringly. No, no question. Thank you.”

Previous articleOver 100 Mercer students test positive for COVID-19
Next articleCoach’s Corner: Northeast Part 1
mm
Montezz Allen
https://41nbc.com
Montezz Allen joined 41NBC as a sports reporter in 2019. He was born and raised on the West Side of Detroit, Michigan, but spent seven years in Chicago, Illinois. While there, he worked as a Sports Anchor at NCTV17, a Sports/News Reporter at Urban Broadcast Media and an Assistant Producer at WBBM-AM Newsradio — the No. 1-ranked news radio station in Chicago. He also made frequent guest appearances on WCIU's "The Jam" and The D & Davis Sports Radio Show at "670 The Score." He graduated from Oakland University — located in Rochester, Mich. — where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in 2012 and then earned a Master of Arts from DePaul University in Chicago in 2014. He's the first person out of his immediate family to achieve the feat of earning a college degree — let alone two of them. He's extremely proud of that. Tezz has a strong love for the game of basketball. He played most of his life. It's his passion. He admits that he's a Kobe Bryant fan and believes the "Black Mamba" is the second greatest player of ALL TIME, hands down. In his spare time, Montezz loves to workout, travel, shop for the latest fashion and spend time with his family. Tezz is excited to be in Middle Georgia, and is looking to tell the best sports stories he possibly can. Don't hesitate to hit him up at mallen@41nbc.com.