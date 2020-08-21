Milledgeville City Council passes face mask requirement

The City of Milledgeville will now require face masks in public starting Saturday.

Shelby Coates
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Milledgeville will now require face masks in public starting Saturday.

City council members met via Zoom Friday afternoon to pass the face mask ordinance. The ordinance also issues a second state of emergency for the city of Milledgeville.

Council voted to suspend the rules to pass the order on first reading.

“And that’s what we are trying to do,” said Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan. “And we hope that the community appreciates the fact that’s all we are trying to do – keep everyone safe.”

City leaders say the new ordinance will go up on the city website and Facebook page in case residents have any questions about the face covering requirements.

