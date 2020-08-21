Tropical Storm Laura could impact Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georiga (41NBC/WMGT)– What weather experts have been calling Tropical Depression 13, formed into Tropical Storm Laura on Friday.

As Laura makes its way toward the US, experts expect it to impact areas along the Gulf of Mexico.

41NBC Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax, says the storm has an unclear path.

“If it gets back into the Gulf of Mexico, from there that’s where our attention will pick back up, because we’ll really be able to get a good idea on not only the potential path of Tropical Storm Laura but also the intensity as well,” said Mullinax.

Although Georgia does not fall along Laura’s path right now, Bibb County EMA director Spencer Hawkins, emphasized the importance of being prepared in case the storm changes direction.

“We need to be ready, and this is something we talk about day in and day out,” Hawkins stated. “It’s a 3 step process. Write your disaster plan, build your disaster kit, and stay informed.”

Bibb County EMA recommends having an emergency bag packed and ready to go. The bag should have a first aid kit, 3 extra outfits, water, and non-perishable food items. Hawkins also recommends to pack an extra phone charger, and any medications you may need.

If severe weather comes through Middle Georgia, know where to shelter in place. Find a windowless room in a central part of your home, and stay there until storms pass.

Weather experts have watched two tropical systems this week, and depending on the paths, they could make history.

“If they move into the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, it will be the first time since 1933 that we’ve had 2 tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time,” Mullinax said.

Hawkins says Bibb County will be prepared, no matter what happens.

“Hopefully nothing happens, hopefully this tracks away from us and we’re just going to see the continued rain,” Hawkins said. “If it does impact us, we will be ready.

Meteorologist will not know the official path of Tropical Storm Laura until Sunday.