Two Macon men plea guilty for trafficking firearms

MACON, Georiga (41NBC/WMGT) – Two convicted felons went before a federal judge this week, charged in separate cases of “Project Guardian”.

39-year-old Donta Booze was sentenced to 63 months on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

35-year-old Keon Hendley, plead guilty to one count possession of a firearm, which carries a maximum ten years, and one count possession of cocaine, which carries a maximum twenty years. A sentencing date for Hendley has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.

ATF agents working with a confidential informant, negotiated the purchase of large amounts of firearms from Hendley, on four separate occasions in 2019. 23 firearms were obtained during this operation, along with methamphetamine and cocaine.

In a separate case, Booze was taken into custody on April 28, 2018, after Bibb County Sheriff’s Officers attempted to stop Booze for speeding and an improper tag. Booze threw a stolen firearm out of the vehicle before stopping. It is illegal for Booze, who has a lengthy criminal history, to possess a firearm.

“Project Guardian is the Department of Justice’s smart strategy to enforce federal firearms laws and ultimately reduce gun violence in our communities. Our office is working closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners to crack down on convicted felons in possession of firearms, ensuring those found breaking federal law are prosecuted and held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “I want to thank the ATF for their excellent work investigating gun trafficking and illegal firearm cases in Macon and across our district.”