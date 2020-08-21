UPDATE (Friday, August 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 21, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/21/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 249,630 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 21.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 840 4525.62 21 74
Atkinson 374 4489.8 3 46
Bacon 483 4235.36 8 35
Baker 73 2342.75 3 16
Baldwin 1252 2818.04 46 115
Banks 324 1621.46 7 46
Barrow 1553 1797.81 36 203
Bartow 2189 1976.15 66 237
Ben Hill 578 3472.51 7 54
Berrien 358 1857.23 2 16
Bibb 4393 2887.28 95 672
Bleckley 299 2329.02 11 21
Brantley 286 1489.43 8 22
Brooks 446 2835.89 20 48
Bryan 774 1977.67 9 66
Bulloch 1460 1837.24 19 102
Burke 611 2734.76 7 70
Butts 526 2089.46 40 45
Calhoun 221 3498.5 7 44
Camden 923 1711.67 7 32
Candler 297 2740.61 11 15
Carroll 2175 1810.7 56 139
Catoosa 757 1100.75 17 57
Charlton 512 3863.86 5 17
Chatham 6571 2248.99 110 601
Chattahoochee 896 8335.66 2 11
Chattooga 401 1619.16 5 23
Cherokee 4262 1598.55 69 391
Clarke 2416 1861.63 23 163
Clay 108 3782.84 2 7
Clayton 5914 1940.05 119 569
Clinch 226 3395.43 4 18
Cobb 15687 1984.22 358 1513
Coffee 1673 3886.9 33 236
Colquitt 1653 3641.53 25 131
Columbia 2912 1835.71 36 142
Cook 492 2821.59 10 51
Coweta 1944 1278.94 26 107
Crawford 129 1054.96 0 18
Crisp 422 1893.31 15 61
Dade 173 1070.41 2 12
Dawson 564 2087.27 5 62
Decatur 902 3426.79 19 70
DeKalb 15731 1983.35 272 1762
Dodge 273 1339.22 5 22
Dooly 273 2037.31 14 47
Dougherty 2869 3191.15 173 587
Douglas 2992 1969.64 60 352
Early 395 3893.16 32 32
Echols 228 5744.52 2 9
Effingham 910 1421.3 12 67
Elbert 418 2206.39 1 26
Emanuel 640 2823.86 15 48
Evans 328 3069.15 4 23
Fannin 405 1538.75 5 35
Fayette 1394 1185.94 34 73
Floyd 1950 1951.64 21 145
Forsyth 2754 1090.66 31 252
Franklin 491 2104.68 6 39
Fulton 23375 2126.58 486 2043
Gilmer 707 2250.37 5 67
Glascock 31 1024.79 1 4
Glynn 2822 3279.6 61 206
Gordon 1415 2437.6 25 93
Grady 603 2457.21 7 73
Greene 392 2094.35 14 46
Gwinnett 22786 2346.3 302 2355
Habersham 1263 2757.64 54 174
Hall 6916 3351.6 115 803
Hancock 342 4174.3 38 52
Haralson 280 911.4 7 20
Harris 704 2028.12 19 76
Hart 375 1436.4 10 51
Heard 157 1269.2 5 10
Henry 4006 1670.1 59 163
Houston 2374 1511.73 63 297
Irwin 194 2056.61 2 26
Jackson 1293 1730.92 19 120
Jasper 187 1316.99 2 15
Jeff Davis 581 3835.49 8 30
Jefferson 605 3950.89 13 58
Jenkins 283 3299.91 24 50
Johnson 283 2929.3 13 46
Jones 372 1301.11 5 35
Lamar 307 1586.81 14 33
Lanier 243 2347.6 5 15
Laurens 1197 2530.87 27 107
Lee 630 2102.03 23 89
Liberty 851 1374.71 12 85
Lincoln 182 2240 5 23
Long 167 838.56 2 11
Lowndes 3335 2829.2 54 162
Lumpkin 522 1544.29 10 69
Macon 193 1485.99 10 39
Madison 483 1600.56 7 48
Marion 164 1977.57 5 15
McDuffie 471 2180.86 12 60
McIntosh 227 1558.32 3 15
Meriwether 447 2126.55 8 54
Miller 188 3261.62 0 8
Mitchell 679 3078.53 42 131
Monroe 522 1882.64 33 66
Montgomery 198 2146.57 3 16
Morgan 373 1949 2 24
Murray 676 1679.04 3 38
Muscogee 5231 2729.8 117 545
Newton 2127 1893.12 52 216
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16461 0 109 526
Oconee 494 1183.6 19 51
Oglethorpe 258 1692.91 8 40
Paulding 2016 1168.41 30 130
Peach 490 1789.95 16 77
Pickens 464 1383.84 6 44
Pierce 482 2466.1 10 51
Pike 261 1383.88 8 23
Polk 1039 2389.49 12 48
Pulaski 157 1441.29 4 19
Putnam 546 2494.86 18 51
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 247 1454.14 4 37
Randolph 299 4427.01 27 46
Richmond 5553 2745.75 110 454
Rockdale 1569 1652.27 28 183
Schley 89 1687.2 2 13
Screven 247 1776.98 9 34
Seminole 259 3181.82 8 22
Spalding 1079 1561.28 44 142
Stephens 743 2822.09 19 86
Stewart 313 5106.87 10 81
Sumter 811 2758.6 56 180
Talbot 152 2468.33 5 22
Taliaferro 18 1102.94 0 1
Tattnall 630 2479.24 4 46
Taylor 112 1407.39 4 18
Telfair 325 2077.47 12 30
Terrell 309 3649.46 30 68
Thomas 1305 2937.14 46 145
Tift 1422 3482.73 47 185
Toombs 956 3542.97 10 63
Towns 177 1470.83 3 22
Treutlen 165 2416.17 3 21
Troup 2483 3526.29 78 273
Turner 273 3380.39 18 44
Twiggs 153 1892.16 6 34
Union 386 1523.58 7 52
Unknown 2689 0 6 71
Upson 646 2458.42 53 65
Walker 882 1267.06 19 48
Walton 1347 1405.85 44 145
Ware 1281 3572.92 40 136
Warren 110 2111.32 3 21
Washington 579 2851.94 3 38
Wayne 912 3042.64 16 76
Webster 38 1490.2 2 9
Wheeler 129 1631.05 3 10
White 431 1357.14 8 67
Whitfield 3805 3635.17 43 203
Wilcox 205 2332.2 20 43
Wilkes 210 2097.06 3 23
Wilkinson 250 2803 13 45
Worth 482 2393.01 24 78
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,383,347 (2,120,102 reported molecular tests; 263,245 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 249,630* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,998 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, August 21, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

