UPDATE (Saturday, August 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 22, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/22/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 252,222 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 22.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 852 4590.27 21 74
Atkinson 379 4549.82 3 46
Bacon 486 4261.66 8 35
Baker 72 2310.65 3 16
Baldwin 1290 2903.57 46 115
Banks 329 1646.48 7 46
Barrow 1578 1826.75 36 203
Bartow 2225 2008.65 66 238
Ben Hill 580 3484.53 7 57
Berrien 360 1867.61 3 16
Bibb 4496 2954.98 98 683
Bleckley 310 2414.71 12 21
Brantley 289 1505.05 8 22
Brooks 451 2867.68 20 47
Bryan 785 2005.77 9 67
Bulloch 1467 1846.05 19 103
Burke 614 2748.19 7 70
Butts 530 2105.35 40 45
Calhoun 224 3545.99 7 44
Camden 933 1730.21 7 32
Candler 303 2795.98 11 15
Carroll 2193 1825.69 56 140
Catoosa 788 1145.83 17 59
Charlton 529 3992.15 5 17
Chatham 6632 2269.86 114 613
Chattahoochee 930 8651.97 2 11
Chattooga 417 1683.76 5 23
Cherokee 4319 1619.93 70 392
Clarke 2473 1905.55 24 165
Clay 108 3782.84 2 7
Clayton 5980 1961.7 121 574
Clinch 266 3996.39 4 18
Cobb 15816 2000.54 368 1526
Coffee 1691 3928.72 34 236
Colquitt 1674 3687.79 25 132
Columbia 2936 1850.84 36 145
Cook 494 2833.06 10 51
Coweta 1972 1297.36 26 107
Crawford 131 1071.31 0 18
Crisp 426 1911.26 15 61
Dade 177 1095.16 3 13
Dawson 589 2179.79 5 63
Decatur 915 3476.18 19 70
DeKalb 15860 1999.61 278 1769
Dodge 280 1373.56 5 22
Dooly 275 2052.24 14 47
Dougherty 2888 3212.28 174 589
Douglas 3015 1984.78 61 356
Early 398 3922.73 32 32
Echols 230 5794.91 2 9
Effingham 936 1461.91 14 67
Elbert 420 2216.94 1 27
Emanuel 656 2894.46 16 50
Evans 332 3106.58 4 23
Fannin 410 1557.75 5 35
Fayette 1404 1194.45 35 73
Floyd 1998 1999.68 22 152
Forsyth 2797 1107.69 31 254
Franklin 497 2130.4 9 39
Fulton 23622 2149.05 489 2059
Gilmer 713 2269.47 5 68
Glascock 33 1090.91 2 4
Glynn 2856 3319.12 61 207
Gordon 1432 2466.88 25 94
Grady 615 2506.11 8 75
Greene 395 2110.38 14 46
Gwinnett 22991 2367.41 304 2369
Habersham 1266 2764.19 55 174
Hall 6981 3383.1 116 804
Hancock 346 4223.12 39 55
Haralson 284 924.42 7 20
Harris 710 2045.4 19 76
Hart 377 1444.06 10 51
Heard 159 1285.37 5 10
Henry 4087 1703.87 66 169
Houston 2415 1537.83 63 299
Irwin 194 2056.61 2 27
Jackson 1311 1755.02 20 120
Jasper 187 1316.99 2 15
Jeff Davis 592 3908.11 9 30
Jefferson 607 3963.95 13 59
Jenkins 283 3299.91 24 50
Johnson 283 2929.3 13 46
Jones 378 1322.09 5 36
Lamar 311 1607.48 15 33
Lanier 243 2347.6 5 15
Laurens 1212 2562.58 32 107
Lee 632 2108.71 23 90
Liberty 862 1392.48 13 87
Lincoln 184 2264.62 6 24
Long 170 853.63 2 11
Lowndes 3342 2835.13 56 169
Lumpkin 558 1650.79 10 70
Macon 194 1493.69 10 40
Madison 491 1627.07 7 48
Marion 164 1977.57 5 15
McDuffie 472 2185.49 12 60
McIntosh 231 1585.78 3 15
Meriwether 452 2150.33 8 56
Miller 194 3365.72 0 8
Mitchell 686 3110.26 42 131
Monroe 532 1918.71 33 67
Montgomery 199 2157.42 3 17
Morgan 379 1980.35 2 26
Murray 679 1686.5 3 38
Muscogee 5265 2747.54 120 547
Newton 2148 1911.81 58 219
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16439 0 110 540
Oconee 510 1221.94 20 51
Oglethorpe 262 1719.16 8 40
Paulding 2032 1177.68 30 130
Peach 495 1808.22 17 80
Pickens 475 1416.64 6 44
Pierce 490 2507.04 10 52
Pike 262 1389.18 8 23
Polk 1061 2440.09 12 51
Pulaski 161 1478.01 4 19
Putnam 556 2540.55 18 51
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 250 1471.8 4 37
Randolph 302 4471.42 27 47
Richmond 5590 2764.04 114 461
Rockdale 1583 1667.02 28 184
Schley 90 1706.16 2 13
Screven 248 1784.17 9 34
Seminole 259 3181.82 8 22
Spalding 1089 1575.75 45 142
Stephens 749 2844.88 19 87
Stewart 316 5155.82 10 81
Sumter 817 2779.01 57 181
Talbot 152 2468.33 5 22
Taliaferro 18 1102.94 0 1
Tattnall 639 2514.66 5 48
Taylor 114 1432.52 4 18
Telfair 325 2077.47 12 30
Terrell 309 3649.46 30 68
Thomas 1323 2977.65 46 145
Tift 1438 3521.92 47 185
Toombs 962 3565.21 10 65
Towns 180 1495.76 3 22
Treutlen 170 2489.38 3 21
Troup 2496 3544.75 79 274
Turner 273 3380.39 19 44
Twiggs 157 1941.63 6 34
Union 397 1567 7 53
Unknown 2685 0 4 68
Upson 655 2492.67 53 65
Walker 903 1297.23 19 50
Walton 1355 1414.2 43 146
Ware 1286 3586.87 41 139
Warren 110 2111.32 3 21
Washington 583 2871.64 3 38
Wayne 914 3049.31 19 75
Webster 38 1490.2 2 9
Wheeler 131 1656.34 3 10
White 440 1385.48 9 67
Whitfield 3819 3648.54 44 204
Wilcox 210 2389.08 20 43
Wilkes 210 2097.06 3 23
Wilkinson 257 2881.49 13 45
Worth 483 2397.97 24 80
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,415,063 (2,149,170 reported molecular tests; 265,893 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 252,222* (11.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,092 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

