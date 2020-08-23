UPDATE (Sunday, August 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
7842
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 23, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/23/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 253,949 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 23.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 857 4617.21 21 75
Atkinson 379 4549.82 3 46
Bacon 488 4279.2 8 35
Baker 72 2310.65 3 16
Baldwin 1335 3004.86 46 115
Banks 334 1671.5 8 46
Barrow 1585 1834.85 36 203
Bartow 2240 2022.19 66 238
Ben Hill 597 3586.66 8 57
Berrien 363 1883.17 3 17
Bibb 4524 2973.38 98 683
Bleckley 313 2438.07 12 21
Brantley 289 1505.05 8 22
Brooks 452 2874.04 20 47
Bryan 786 2008.33 9 67
Bulloch 1472 1852.34 19 103
Burke 617 2761.61 7 71
Butts 532 2113.29 40 45
Calhoun 225 3561.82 7 44
Camden 942 1746.9 7 33
Candler 304 2805.2 11 14
Carroll 2208 1838.18 56 140
Catoosa 794 1154.56 17 59
Charlton 538 4060.07 5 17
Chatham 6665 2281.16 115 614
Chattahoochee 931 8661.27 2 11
Chattooga 422 1703.95 5 24
Cherokee 4369 1638.68 72 392
Clarke 2491 1919.42 25 165
Clay 109 3817.86 2 7
Clayton 6042 1982.04 121 575
Clinch 267 4011.42 4 19
Cobb 15931 2015.08 369 1529
Coffee 1701 3951.95 34 237
Colquitt 1676 3692.2 25 132
Columbia 2955 1862.81 40 145
Cook 494 2833.06 10 51
Coweta 2014 1324.99 26 107
Crawford 136 1112.2 0 18
Crisp 428 1920.23 15 61
Dade 180 1113.72 3 13
Dawson 590 2183.49 6 64
Decatur 918 3487.58 19 70
DeKalb 15959 2012.09 278 1769
Dodge 287 1407.9 5 22
Dooly 277 2067.16 14 47
Dougherty 2904 3230.08 174 589
Douglas 3029 1994 62 356
Early 398 3922.73 32 32
Echols 230 5794.91 2 9
Effingham 946 1477.52 14 67
Elbert 421 2222.22 1 27
Emanuel 659 2907.7 19 50
Evans 332 3106.58 4 23
Fannin 414 1572.95 6 35
Fayette 1412 1201.25 36 73
Floyd 2015 2016.69 27 157
Forsyth 2808 1112.05 31 254
Franklin 499 2138.97 9 39
Fulton 23751 2160.79 490 2059
Gilmer 716 2279.02 5 68
Glascock 33 1090.91 2 4
Glynn 2875 3341.2 64 208
Gordon 1439 2478.94 25 94
Grady 626 2550.94 8 75
Greene 396 2115.72 14 46
Gwinnett 23096 2378.22 306 2371
Habersham 1268 2768.56 57 174
Hall 7004 3394.25 116 804
Hancock 346 4223.12 39 55
Haralson 289 940.69 7 20
Harris 711 2048.28 19 76
Hart 383 1467.04 10 51
Heard 161 1301.54 5 10
Henry 4117 1716.37 66 169
Houston 2431 1548.02 63 300
Irwin 200 2120.22 2 27
Jackson 1311 1755.02 21 121
Jasper 187 1316.99 2 15
Jeff Davis 598 3947.72 9 31
Jefferson 618 4035.79 13 59
Jenkins 283 3299.91 24 50
Johnson 286 2960.36 13 46
Jones 381 1332.59 5 36
Lamar 311 1607.48 15 33
Lanier 244 2357.26 5 15
Laurens 1223 2585.84 34 108
Lee 635 2118.71 23 90
Liberty 866 1398.94 13 87
Lincoln 185 2276.92 6 24
Long 170 853.63 2 11
Lowndes 3360 2850.4 56 170
Lumpkin 559 1653.75 10 70
Macon 195 1501.39 10 41
Madison 493 1633.69 7 48
Marion 163 1965.51 5 15
McDuffie 474 2194.75 12 60
McIntosh 231 1585.78 4 16
Meriwether 455 2164.61 8 56
Miller 199 3452.46 0 8
Mitchell 688 3119.33 42 132
Monroe 538 1940.35 33 67
Montgomery 201 2179.1 3 17
Morgan 381 1990.8 2 26
Murray 683 1696.43 3 38
Muscogee 5286 2758.5 120 549
Newton 2159 1921.6 58 220
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16547 0 111 539
Oconee 511 1224.33 20 50
Oglethorpe 264 1732.28 8 40
Paulding 2063 1195.65 30 130
Peach 502 1833.79 17 80
Pickens 476 1419.62 6 44
Pierce 492 2517.27 10 53
Pike 263 1394.49 8 23
Polk 1072 2465.39 12 56
Pulaski 162 1487.19 4 19
Putnam 567 2590.82 18 52
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 254 1495.35 4 37
Randolph 303 4486.23 27 47
Richmond 5641 2789.26 114 464
Rockdale 1590 1674.39 28 184
Schley 90 1706.16 2 13
Screven 251 1805.76 9 34
Seminole 259 3181.82 8 22
Spalding 1111 1607.58 45 142
Stephens 754 2863.87 19 87
Stewart 315 5139.5 10 81
Sumter 820 2789.21 57 181
Talbot 152 2468.33 5 22
Taliaferro 18 1102.94 0 1
Tattnall 643 2530.4 5 48
Taylor 116 1457.65 4 18
Telfair 329 2103.04 12 30
Terrell 309 3649.46 30 68
Thomas 1330 2993.41 46 146
Tift 1445 3539.06 47 185
Toombs 975 3613.39 10 65
Towns 184 1529 5 22
Treutlen 178 2606.53 3 21
Troup 2503 3554.69 79 274
Turner 273 3380.39 19 44
Twiggs 157 1941.63 6 34
Union 403 1590.68 7 53
Unknown 2769 0 4 68
Upson 658 2504.09 53 65
Walker 908 1304.41 19 50
Walton 1366 1425.68 43 146
Ware 1296 3614.76 41 140
Warren 110 2111.32 3 21
Washington 586 2886.42 3 39
Wayne 919 3065.99 19 75
Webster 38 1490.2 2 9
Wheeler 136 1719.56 3 10
White 441 1388.63 9 67
Whitfield 3841 3669.56 46 204
Wilcox 210 2389.08 20 43
Wilkes 213 2127.02 3 24
Wilkinson 261 2926.34 13 46
Worth 483 2397.97 24 80
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,439,445 (2,171,884 reported molecular tests; 267,561 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 253,949* (11.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,132 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 23, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleCoach’s Corner: Northeast Part 1
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!