Bibb County deputies investigating church burglary

Deputies say a burglary took place at St. Francis Church on Forest Hill Road on Tuesday, August 18th around 4:00am.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies need help identifying and locating the man who broke into a Macon church.

The thief damaged several doors and stole a laptop computer.

If you can help deputies locate or identify the person responsible, call Investigator Amanda Baker at (478) 803-2597 or email abaker@maconbibb.us.

 

