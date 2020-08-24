Listen to the content of this post:

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The high school football season is just over a week away, and Bleckley County football feels like it has a lot to prove.

The Royals missed the playoffs in 2018, but bounced back last year. However, it was a early exit thanks to Fitzgerald.

They beat Bleckley County 30-12. It was only the second time all year the Royals were held under 15 points in a game.

“We got a good team at home last year in the first round by Fitzgerald,” said Bleckley County head coach Von Lassiter. “They kind of got us at a good time. We were banged up a little bit, but still they played really well and beat us in the first round, so we want to continue to get better every year.”

The Royals went 7-3 overall, 4-2 in the region last year, and were one of the most explosive teams in Middle Georgia.

In their seven wins, they averaged 39.2 points per game.

“We just have to continue to get bigger and stronger, and to get guys in position to make plays that are a year older, a year stronger and have played a lot more football.”

Coach Lassiter will lean on senior quarterback Dominic Sasser this year, who committed to Carleton College.

Sasser threw for a school record 1,579 yards and 16 touchdowns last year.

The offensive line will be anchored by senior offensive tackle Amarius Mims. Mims ranks sixth in the nation and is Georgia’s highest rated recruit in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to 247 Sports.

“Well to be honest, I feel like a lot of people look at me like on and off the field, so I feel like I need to play 100 percent for them to play 100 percent,” said Mims. “I feel like if they see me not playing 100 percent. They’re going to feel like they don’t need to play 100 percent. So I feel like I need to go 100 percent every play.”

“Well, it’s going to be tough with this COVID process,” said Bleckley County QB Dominic Sasser.” “We’ve got teams dropping out. We’ve got players dropping out, so it’s really about keeping the energy up, making sure everyone’s still bought in. People aren’t scared of going out on the field, being around each other, so it’s really about bringing attitude up and encouragement up all around.”

Coach Lassiter also talked about what success looks like to him moving forward.

“We want to win every game, but more importantly, we want to create good people, good fathers, good husbands. You know, we want people that are going to represent Bleckley for years and years.”

The Royals kick-off their season on Sept. 4th at home against West Laurens.