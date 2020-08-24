‘Dogtor of Love’ spreads joy to hospital workers

By
Peyton Lewis
-
0
25
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Medical Center has a new staff member helping doctors and nurses get through the pandemic.

Kiyyaa the therapy dog has been visiting healthcare workers every two weeks to spread joy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His owner, Dr. Yomiyyu Gammada says he always wanted to bring his dog to work, but now the pandemic has given him a reason.

“I always wondered, what if I could bring my dog?” Gammada said. “So I reached out to the director of patient experience about it in advance and she already did a lot of the paperwork on it, and before we knew it he was a certified therapy dog and he was coming to visit patients and staff members.”

Kiyyaa makes his way to each hospital floor when he visits. Registered Nurse Carlie Ford says she enjoys getting to pet the dog at work.

“I’d never pass up love and hugs, and cuddles, especially from a dog,” Ford said. “It just makes my day that much better.”

Kiyyaa quarantines after each visit to the hospital to make sure he does not spread COVID-19.

“Could he be an asymptomatic carrier and pass on the virus to staff or patients?” Gammada asked. “So as a result of that I just keep him for about 10 days at home after each visit.”

Although Kiyyaa spends a short time with each staff member, Gammada says it makes him happy to see the impact man’s best friend can make.

“I think he just provides them some comfort knowing that they are truly appreciated for all they do.”

The “Dogtor of Love” will continue visiting hospital staff throughout the pandemic. Dr. Gammada says he hopes Kiyyaa can start visiting patients again soon as well.

Previous articleFamily Connections fills summer gap for students in Twiggs County
Next articleUnited Way, Butler Automotive host ACE Classic in support of Breast Cancer Education
mm
Peyton Lewis
Peyton Lewis is a 20-year-old reporter from Stockbridge, Georgia. She graduated in December of 2019 with her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia. She found a love for reporting after receiving a video camera for her 8th birthday. She and her friends would make mock newscasts in her backyard other creative content. Peyton's love for writing and creating videos pushed her to pursue journalism. In order to kick-start her dream of being a reporter, she left the traditional high school experience at the age of 16 to attend Gordon State College as a full-time student. She graduated with her Associate's degree two weeks before graduating from high school. Previously, Peyton worked as a news intern for 11 Alive in Atlanta, a radio intern for the Joy FM, and a reporter/ technical manager for Grady Newsource. Peyton dreams to become an investigative reporter that leaves a lasting impact on the world around her. She loves Disney, dogs, spicy food, musicals, and her family. Peyton also enjoys reading, watching movies, cheering on the Dawgs, and going on new adventures.