Family Connections fills summer gap for students in Twiggs County

By
Chip Matthews
-
0
3
Listen to the content of this post:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County is home to the unhealthiest county in the state, according to a study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Twiggs County Family Connections says access to food and literacy rates are major contributing factors.

To keep students from falling behind during the pandemic, Family Connections and the school district held a virtual summer reading program. Kids read online for an hour a day Monday through Friday and also completed writing assignments.

Twiggs County Schools Superintendent Elgin Dixon says the program kept Twiggs County students sharp for the new year.

“The opportunity that Family Connections provided for our scholars of Twiggs County definitely impacted them retrieving and holding on to the knowledge they received in the educational year prior to; helping us to expand and to extend distance learning,” Dixon said.

Twiggs County students started the school year online August 17.

Previous articleGBI lab suspension could lead to delayed investigations
mm
Chip Matthews
Chip Matthews, a graduate of Georgia State University, is a Multimedia Journalist from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Before joining the WMGT team, Chip worked in similar roles at News Channel Nebraska, in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he worked for CBS46 in Atlanta as an Assignment Editor News Intern and as a DJ for 88.5 WRAS and 95.1 KVCM. Chip blames his love for news on his natural curiosity and passion for telling stories. When he is not working, Chip is enjoying life with his wife and kids. His hobbies include filmmaking, photography, anything outdoor-related and watching the Detroit Lions lose on Sundays.