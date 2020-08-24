|
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County is home to the unhealthiest county in the state, according to a study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Twiggs County Family Connections says access to food and literacy rates are major contributing factors.
To keep students from falling behind during the pandemic, Family Connections and the school district held a virtual summer reading program. Kids read online for an hour a day Monday through Friday and also completed writing assignments.
Twiggs County Schools Superintendent Elgin Dixon says the program kept Twiggs County students sharp for the new year.
“The opportunity that Family Connections provided for our scholars of Twiggs County definitely impacted them retrieving and holding on to the knowledge they received in the educational year prior to; helping us to expand and to extend distance learning,” Dixon said.
Twiggs County students started the school year online August 17.