GBI lab suspension could lead to delayed investigations

DRY BRANCH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A suspension of a Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office could lead to problems for local coroners.
According to the GBI, it will suspend operations at the Central Regional Office in Macon starting October 1.
The bureau says the current medical examiner is retiring in the upcoming weeks and the bureau is having difficulty finding a replacement.
Starting September 26, counties that used the Macon office will have to use the Dekalb County examiners office or the Pooler, Georgia office.
Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby says the closure will delay the process.
“So you’re going to have the delay in death investigations, plus you’re going to have a delay to the families because they cant make funeral plans,” Oglesby said. “They’re already grieving the loss of a loved one and then they have to put off funeral plans because of the delay in scheduling.”
According to the GBI, the search for a replacement started in December of 2019.