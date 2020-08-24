Heavy rain to start off work week

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Morning showers will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening hours as gulf moisture spreads into Middle Georgia.
TODAY.
Cloudy conditions today will keep temperatures in the low to middle 80’s across the region. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move in later this afternoon bringing isolated areas of heavy rain. Tonight, a few showers will hang around as temperatures fall into the low and middle 70’s.
TOMORROW.
Temperatures will begin their climb on Tuesday as a little bit more sunshine and less rain works into our area. Under a partly cloudy sky temperatures will be topping out right around 90° during the afternoon hours. Showers will be isolated throughout the afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures stay in the low and middle 70’s.
WEEK AHEAD.
Rain chances will be isolated at best through the work week as temperatures climb into the low and middle 90’s. Slightly better rain chances return by the weekend.