Local group starts ‘Pathway to Manhood’ for young boys

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local organization is starting an initiative to help local boys.
The Fathers Among Men group is holding its ‘Pathway to Manhood’ event this week.
Group leaders say they’re aiming to reach more young boys who are sometimes neglected.
The program will run from August 24-28 and August 31-September 4 and will include history, study skills and auto basics.
“We have men that touch on different aspects of the community, so we’re able to keep our heads around everything and the different things men go through,” organizer Fred Sterdivant said. “We can put them on that pathway to becoming healthy, responsible and mature citizens in society.”
