Local group starts ‘Pathway to Manhood’ for young boys

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local organization is starting an initiative to help local boys.

The Fathers Among Men group is holding its ‘Pathway to Manhood’ event this week.

Group leaders say they’re aiming to reach more young boys who are sometimes neglected.

The program will run from August 24-28 and August 31-September 4 and will include history, study skills and auto basics.

“We have men that touch on different aspects of the community, so we’re able to keep our heads around everything and the different things men go through,” organizer Fred Sterdivant said.  “We can put them on that pathway to becoming healthy, responsible and mature citizens in society.”

For more information, you can click here.

Previous article$1,000 reward offered for arrest of 10-year-old’s shooter
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.