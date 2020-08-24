MGA roundabout project completed on Macon campus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The roundabout project at the Macon campus of Middle Georgia State University (MGA) is finished.

According to a MGA news release, the $2.5 million project will improve vehicular and pedestrian safety and create a more ‘walkable’ community for faculty, staff, students and guests.

Elected officials, university administrators and other dignitaries met by the new roundabout Wednesday for a ribbon cutting and formal opening.

“It’s amazing, when you partner with other entities in the community, what you can get done,” said Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert.

The roundabout project was funded by voter-approved Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds from Macon-Bibb County. Other SPLOST projects on campus include traffic lights at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Romeiser Drive and speed tables across Ivey Drive where students cross between some of the University’s residence halls and the main campus.

The roundabout sits at the new campus entrance at the intersection of Romeiser Drive and University Parkway.

