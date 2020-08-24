Reward offered for dirt bike thefts in Byron

Shelby Coates
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Byron Police are trying to locate six people who broke into a store and stole dirt bikes.

According to a Byron Police Facebook post, the burglary happened just after midnight on Friday at Byron Powersports.

Officers report two Yamaha YZ125’s and one Suzuki RM-Z450 were stolen.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the individuals involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Melanie Bickford at 478-956-2493.

 

Shelby Coates
