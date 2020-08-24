UPDATE (Monday, August 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
7881
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 24, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/24/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 256,253 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 24.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 853 4595.66 22 75
Atkinson 382 4585.83 3 47
Bacon 492 4314.28 8 35
Baker 73 2342.75 3 16
Baldwin 1415 3184.93 46 117
Banks 337 1686.52 8 46
Barrow 1587 1837.17 36 203
Bartow 2256 2036.63 67 238
Ben Hill 603 3622.71 8 58
Berrien 365 1893.55 3 17
Bibb 5302 3484.72 98 697
Bleckley 316 2461.44 12 21
Brantley 292 1520.67 8 22
Brooks 453 2880.4 20 47
Bryan 793 2026.22 9 67
Bulloch 1511 1901.42 19 103
Burke 621 2779.52 7 72
Butts 535 2125.21 40 45
Calhoun 225 3561.82 7 44
Camden 946 1754.32 7 33
Candler 304 2805.2 11 14
Carroll 2232 1858.16 56 140
Catoosa 803 1167.64 17 59
Charlton 544 4105.35 5 17
Chatham 6730 2303.41 115 614
Chattahoochee 942 8763.61 2 11
Chattooga 422 1703.95 5 24
Cherokee 4412 1654.81 72 392
Clarke 2511 1934.83 25 165
Clay 110 3852.89 2 7
Clayton 6087 1996.8 122 575
Clinch 269 4041.47 4 19
Cobb 16055 2030.77 370 1536
Coffee 1715 3984.48 34 238
Colquitt 1693 3729.65 25 133
Columbia 2978 1877.31 40 146
Cook 497 2850.26 10 51
Coweta 2025 1332.23 26 107
Crawford 146 1193.98 1 19
Crisp 436 1956.12 15 61
Dade 180 1113.72 3 13
Dawson 590 2183.49 6 64
Decatur 923 3506.57 20 70
DeKalb 16004 2017.77 280 1771
Dodge 289 1417.71 5 22
Dooly 282 2104.48 14 48
Dougherty 2922 3250.1 174 590
Douglas 3048 2006.5 62 356
Early 400 3942.44 32 32
Echols 230 5794.91 2 9
Effingham 962 1502.51 14 67
Elbert 422 2227.5 1 27
Emanuel 662 2920.93 20 50
Evans 334 3125.29 4 24
Fannin 416 1580.55 6 35
Fayette 1419 1207.21 36 73
Floyd 2028 2029.7 28 157
Forsyth 2814 1114.42 31 254
Franklin 503 2156.11 9 40
Fulton 23825 2167.52 490 2064
Gilmer 718 2285.39 5 69
Glascock 34 1123.97 2 4
Glynn 2891 3359.79 64 208
Gordon 1444 2487.55 25 94
Grady 627 2555.01 8 75
Greene 400 2137.09 14 46
Gwinnett 23178 2386.67 306 2373
Habersham 1268 2768.56 57 174
Hall 7020 3402 116 804
Hancock 348 4247.53 39 55
Haralson 293 953.71 7 20
Harris 711 2048.28 19 76
Hart 385 1474.7 10 51
Heard 161 1301.54 5 10
Henry 4145 1728.05 67 169
Houston 2508 1597.06 63 300
Irwin 200 2120.22 2 27
Jackson 1311 1755.02 22 121
Jasper 189 1331.08 2 15
Jeff Davis 600 3960.92 9 31
Jefferson 620 4048.85 13 59
Jenkins 283 3299.91 24 50
Johnson 287 2970.71 13 46
Jones 422 1475.99 5 36
Lamar 313 1617.82 15 33
Lanier 244 2357.26 5 15
Laurens 1227 2594.3 36 108
Lee 637 2125.39 23 90
Liberty 878 1418.33 13 87
Lincoln 188 2313.85 6 24
Long 172 863.67 2 11
Lowndes 3368 2857.19 57 171
Lumpkin 559 1653.75 12 70
Macon 195 1501.39 10 41
Madison 496 1643.64 7 48
Marion 163 1965.51 5 15
McDuffie 480 2222.53 12 60
McIntosh 232 1592.64 4 16
Meriwether 459 2183.63 8 56
Miller 199 3452.46 0 8
Mitchell 688 3119.33 42 132
Monroe 576 2077.4 33 69
Montgomery 201 2179.1 2 16
Morgan 381 1990.8 2 26
Murray 683 1696.43 3 38
Muscogee 5304 2767.89 122 549
Newton 2168 1929.62 58 220
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16641 0 111 541
Oconee 516 1236.31 20 50
Oglethorpe 265 1738.85 8 40
Paulding 2082 1206.66 30 130
Peach 540 1972.6 16 80
Pickens 477 1422.61 6 46
Pierce 495 2532.62 10 53
Pike 266 1410.39 8 23
Polk 1074 2469.99 12 56
Pulaski 165 1514.73 4 19
Putnam 573 2618.23 19 52
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6
Rabun 255 1501.24 4 37
Randolph 305 4515.84 27 47
Richmond 5691 2813.98 114 466
Rockdale 1597 1681.76 28 184
Schley 90 1706.16 2 13
Screven 268 1928.06 9 34
Seminole 264 3243.24 8 22
Spalding 1115 1613.37 45 142
Stephens 756 2871.47 19 87
Stewart 316 5155.82 10 81
Sumter 824 2802.82 57 181
Talbot 152 2468.33 5 22
Taliaferro 18 1102.94 0 1
Tattnall 648 2550.08 5 48
Taylor 118 1482.78 4 19
Telfair 331 2115.83 13 30
Terrell 311 3673.08 31 69
Thomas 1332 2997.91 46 146
Tift 1448 3546.41 47 185
Toombs 982 3639.33 12 66
Towns 184 1529 5 22
Treutlen 179 2621.17 3 21
Troup 2512 3567.47 79 275
Turner 274 3392.77 19 44
Twiggs 168 2077.67 6 35
Union 413 1630.16 7 55
Unknown 2668 0 4 64
Upson 663 2523.12 53 65
Walker 912 1310.16 20 50
Walton 1371 1430.9 43 146
Ware 1302 3631.5 41 141
Warren 110 2111.32 3 21
Washington 587 2891.34 3 39
Wayne 927 3092.68 19 75
Webster 38 1490.2 2 9
Wheeler 137 1732.2 3 10
White 442 1391.78 9 67
Whitfield 3851 3679.11 47 204
Wilcox 212 2411.83 20 43
Wilkes 214 2137.01 3 24
Wilkinson 280 3139.37 13 46
Worth 487 2417.83 24 80
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,474,396 (2,205,181 reported molecular tests; 269,215 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 256,253* (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,156 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, August 24, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleBibb County deputies investigating church burglary
Next articleMGA roundabout project completed on Macon campus
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!