Warner Robins Raiders organization secures new spot for home games

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Raiders, a recreational sports team in Houston County, have secured a new spot for home games.
After being forced to find a new location due to city officials canceling fall rec sports, the organization’s Vice President and Coach Derrick Embry says the youth football travel team will have scheduled games at Central Fellowship Christian Academy in Macon.
According to Embry, they were able to secure the location after recent media coverage of the organization seeking help from surrounding counties.
He says players and families will not have to travel far for games.
“As part of the community, they wanted to be part of the solution,” Embry said. “They saw a problem, they like our organization and they have a passion for the youth. It’s a Christian academy.”
Warner Robins Raiders officials says they will continue to work to keep their teams safe amid the Coronavirus pandemic.