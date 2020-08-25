Water main break in Hawkinsville causes a boil water advisory

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some areas of Hawkinsville are under a boil water advisory.
According to a news release from the city of Hawkinsville, the city’s water distribution system had a water main break. The city is working to repair it.
Residents that live or work in the following areas may experience little or no water pressure and must boil their water before using it:
Southern Hills Golf Course Clubhouse
Camden Way
Charleston Circle
Crabapple Drive
Idlewood Circle
Oak Drive
Savannah Circle
B.H. Hall Concrete – 141 Regur Road
According to the city’s news release, customers in those areas must boil their water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute. The city will notify residents once the water main is repaired and the advisory is lifted.
