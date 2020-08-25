Medical Segment: Coliseum’s Chief Medical Officer talks about pandemic, part two

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us in so many ways: our health, our finances and our social life.

For doctors and nurses on the front line, it was a challenge they’ve never faced before.

Dr. Corbi Milligan is Coliseum Health System’s Chief Medical Officer. She joined 41NBC News at Daybreak via Skype to tell us what we can do to slow the spread of the virus and what she wants the community to know about her staff.

Click on the video to hear what Dr. Milligan had to say.