Medical Segment: Coliseum’s Chief Medical Officer talks about pandemic, part two

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us in so many ways: our health, our finances and our social life.
For doctors and nurses on the front line, it was a challenge they’ve never faced before.
Dr. Corbi Milligan is Coliseum Health System’s Chief Medical Officer. She joined 41NBC News at Daybreak via Skype to tell us what we can do to slow the spread of the virus and what she wants the community to know about her staff.
Click on the video to hear what Dr. Milligan had to say.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up