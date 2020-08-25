Baldwin County commissioners approve mask ordinance

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County Board of Commissioners pass a mask ordinance requiring the use of face coverings in public during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The mask requirement is countywide, and it covers all public spaces.

Masks are not required in personal vehicles, while eating and drinking or for children under the age of 10.

According to the ordinance, anyone in violation will receive one warning. A first offense includes a $25 fine, and a second offense includes a $50 fine.

The order takes effect Thursday at noon.

